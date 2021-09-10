Man flown to hospital after rollover crash in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was flown to the hospital Wednesday after a rollover crash in Elk County.

State police say the crash occurred on Sept. 8 around 5:30 p.m. when a 19-year-old man was driving his 2014 Jeep Wrangler south on Straight Creek Road in Jones Township. The man reportedly lost control of his vehicle and hit an embankment causing it to roll over.

The driver was afterward flown to UPMC Hamot for serious injuries he sustained to his head and face. The vehicle was determined to be disabled following the crash.

State police reportedly charged the man with not maintaining a safe vehicle speed. The Emporium Fire Department, Emporium Ambulance Services and Mercy Flight assisted in the incident.