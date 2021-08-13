Man flees on mini-bike after trashing Somerset apartment, resists arrest

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County man is facing charges after police say he trashed an apartment then fled on a mini-bike before resisting arrest.

Police report that they were called to a scene on County Side Lane in Somerset on Aug. 11 when they were told John France, 44, was drinking and arguing when he trashed the apartment. They were told that France had left on a mini-bike before they could arrive.

About 30 minutes later, France was found standing behind the bike on the side of the road in Somerset. Police noted that he had a strong smell of alcohol on him and he refused a breathalyzer. He then resisted the officers only to be taken to the ground. While refusing to put his hands behind his back, police report that an officer placed a taser on his leg and told him he was about to use it. At that time, France complied and placed his arms behind his back.

France has been charged with DUI and resisting arrest. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.