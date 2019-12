COALPORT, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State Police are investigating after a traffic stop for a faulty tail light led to a drug arrest.

Officers say they stopped 27-year-old Altoona resident John Wissinger in Coalport on September 30.

During the traffic stop, police say Wissenger ran from his vehicle.

He was arrested and police found he was in possession of drugs.

Wissinger was also wanted by state parole.

Charges are still pending following his arrest.