Man finds dog tied to tree by an extension cord at Sheetz

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A troubling video has made its way around Facebook depicting a dog at an Altoona gas station.

Chris Kerr said that he and his friend were getting gas at the Sheetz next to UPMC when Chris noticed what he said was a dog looking like it was being neglected in the parking lot.

As he got closer, he noticed the dog was clearly in distress. “You could definitely tell the dog was in discomfort of some sort, like anxious,” said Chris, “missing an owner and what not.”

The video of the dog tied up to a tree at the Sheetz next to UPMC has been shared almost 100 times since it was first posted to Chris’s Facebook last night.

In the video, you can see that the dog is tied to a tree with a white extension cord, which is tightened around his neck and providing little to no slack for it to move around.

“There was a collar around the tree and the extension chord was tied to the collar,” Chris said, “the other side of extension chord was tied to the dog.”

According to Chris, a bystander said the dog had been there for a while, so he sprung into action.

He went inside the store to ask for the owner, but instead found a police officer who was able to take the dog to the Central PA humane society, where they say she is being handled by their humane officer who is now trying to find out more about how the dog came to be at Sheetz in the first place.

While they are glad the dog came into their hands safely, however, the shelter says that she was dropped off without any message or information, to roam freely on the grounds.

Theresa Shirley, manager at CPHS, says that there is a gate to the side of the shelter which leads to a cement patio and some domes for shelter. She said that if you find a dog that needs to be dropped off after hours, please lead it into that side gate instead of just dropping it inside the main gate.

Shirley also says that it is critical for you to leave a message to the shelter with the dog’s information, such as where you found it, and your contact information in order for the shelter to know what to do with the animal.