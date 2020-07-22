Lawsuit filed after false arrest for “school threats” in 2019

(WTAJ) — Numerous police departments, school officials, and former Blair County District Attorney Richard Consiglio have all been named in a lawsuit after the false imprisonment of Scott Vinosky, who was accused of making the phone calls to 5 different Hollidaysburg Area schools giving them a deadline to “reallocate resources” back in November 2019.

Vinosky, who maintained his innocence, has stated in his complaint that officers made the arrest after failing to properly investigate the incident. The complaint states that a Logan Township officer already had former student, Javier Alberto Cantos, 24, in custody “minutes” after the messages were left and reportedly admitted to police that he made the calls on November 20, 2019.

Vinosky states that he was wrongfully accused of the messages left at the school being his voice by two different Counselors that he was previously interning with, as well as a principal in the school district.

Vinosky says he terminated from his internship at the school after filing a report with ChildLine after something a student told him, however, the school counselor stated he was being released because he was in contact with students while the counselor was not on school premises. They then reportedly gave false information to police on why the internship was terminated.

On November 21, 2019, various technical experts were able to trace the phone calls back to a phone number that didn’t belong to Vinosky.

The complaint reads that on November 21, 2019, at roughly 1:30 p.m. Vinosky was arrested in his home, then in State College, and brought to PSP Hollidaysburg and claims they searched his residence without reasonable suspicion or probable cause. He was interrogated, saying that police used “numerous tactics” to try and get him to admit he made the calls. Vinosky said he was then taken for a polygraph and was told he failed before being told to either admit to making the calls or face numerous felony charges.

Shortly after, the school district sent the following message to parents and guardians:

The Pennsylvania State Police, in conjunction with Allegheny Township and

Hollidaysburg Borough Police Department is currently investigating phone

messages left for all five schools in the Hollidaysburg Area School District. The

messages were concerning enough to the police to seek charges against the

subject who has been identified and is in police custody. No threat exists at this

time, and evening events will continue as scheduled. Further information will

be released as directed by the police.

The complaint states that Vinosky had shown police he was on the phone with his girlfriend during the time the calls were placed to the schools. Vinosky says he was then placed in a holding cell where he overheard police saying he was “weird” and speculating that he was autistic.

Vinosky was then taken to Blair County Prison at approximately 10 p.m. on November 21, 2019, on numerous charges including Terroristic Threats, Harassment, Causing or Risking Catastrophe, and Disorderly Conduct. He also says he was the subject of persistent harassment by corrections officers at the prison.

On November 22, 2019, just before 9 a.m., Vinosky was arraigned via video conference and then strip-searched and his mugshot was taken. Later that day, he was released from Blair County Prison on bail, and at roughly 3:21 p.m. police released a media advisory that Vinosky had been charged in connection with the phone calls, at which time numerous news outlets reported on it.

Shortly thereafter, the Hollidaysburg Area School District send the following message to parents and guardians:

This email is an update to the information sent yesterday afternoon regarding

the phone messages received at all five district schools. The Pennsylvania

State Police, in conjunction with the Hollidaysburg Borough Police Department,

has announced an arrest. Scott Vinosky, a former guidance intern, has been

charged with placing the calls. Mr. Vinosky’s internship was ended last week

due to performance. The messages were of a concerning nature but did not

threaten any individual nor detail any specific action.

Finally, on November 24, 2019, Vinosky received a call from law enforcement and met them at the State Police Barracks in Ebensburg. Police told him that all charges would be dropped as they found that Cantos was the one responsible for the calls. They apologized to Vinosky for their errors.

A jury trial has been demanded in this process as Vinosky is asking for judgment and damages in his favor that exceed the limits of compulsory arbitration, including punitive damages, attorney’s fees and costs of suit, and such other relief as the court may deem proper.