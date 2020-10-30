Man facing new charges in girlfriends drug overdose death

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man was called back to court and now faces new charges for a drug delivery that resulted in someone’s death.

37-year-old Patrick O’Brien of DuBois was originally charged with drug delivery and manslaughter back in March after his girlfriend overdosed on heroin laced with morphine and fentanyl.

Police were dispatched on March 28 to a residence on Carson Avenue in Sandy Township for a reported drug overdose. County control told police that a male stated that his girlfriend was not breathing.

According to the report, control said the male placed the phone down and could be heard saying “Stand her up and shake the s*** out of her” and “throw it up.”

When police arrived, EMS was already on the scene and inside the residence. Police observed EMS performing CPR on a female who was on the floor upstairs.

Police said they observed O’Brien in the room, standing at a desk in the corner of the room and trying to grab items. Police told O’Brien to put the items down and exit the room, to which he complied, according to the report.

Another officer accompanied O’Brien downstairs as EMS continued to perform CPR. An EMT told police that he saw a knife that was open on the desk and didn’t know if O’Brien took it with him when he exited the room.

Police saw five pill bottles in plain sight on a dresser that belonged to the victim, along with suspected heroin stamp bags. Some of the bags were used and some were still full of what was suspected to be a heroin substance, according to the report.

The stamp bags had the marking “60 minutes” on them. Police said they also saw stamp bags on the desk in plain sight, a glass pipe that appeared to be burnt on one end, a white envelope that contained a large amount of cash, a scale with a green, leafy substance on it, and an off-white powdery substance.

According to police, 100 suspected stamp bags of heroin were collected in total.

Police and EMS that were upstairs heard a loud crash from downstairs, when the officer downstairs requested assistance. Meanwhile, EMS was unable to revive the victim.

Before the crash, police had O’Brien sit on the couch when he jumped up and took off running down the basement stairs, possibly throwing an item into the basement. Police said that they observed something in his gym shorts, but that he no longer had anything in his pockets when he was taken into custody.

O’Brien was handcuffed and admitted that he threw a metal container in the basement because it contained heroin and he did not want officers to find it, according to the report.

When interviewed by officers, O’Brien stated that the incident started when he and his girlfriend took heroin. O’Brien had reportedly snorted the heroin while his girlfriend had injected it. Soon after, he noticed that she wasn’t breathing and her lips were blue.

O’Brien then reportedly yelled for help and called 911. His mother’s boyfriend then allegedly entered the room and attempted CPR on the victim before EMS arrived on the scene.

O’Brien had a preliminary hearing on June 12, where the district judge dismissed the drug delivery charge and a misdemeanor count of involuntary manslaughter.

Drug charges that were filed in March were bound over for court, and O’Brien is free after posting $50,000 cash bail through a bail bond company.

Sandy Township police recharged O’Brien with drug delivery resulting in death on the week of Oct. 19 by summons, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 20.