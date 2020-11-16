Man facing multiple possession charges, faking identity to police

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing multiple charges after police found him in possession of drugs and stolen firearms.

An officer was dispatched to a residence at 1211 1st Avenue in Altoona Sunday night for reports of suspicious drug activity. Upon arriving at the scene, a dark-colored SUV was observed sitting outside of the residence.

The officer located a woman in the front driver’s seat who stated that she lives in the home with her step-son. According to the report, the woman informed the officer that only two people were inside the home and she believed that one of the individuals she identified as Shawn had an active warrant.

The woman reportedly unlocked the door to the residence and the officer waited inside the living room for backup. Once inside the home, individuals were heard talking and walking around upstairs.

When two additional officers arrived, they reportedly made their way up the stairs and announced their presence as Altoona police. The two individuals were located in a bedroom down the hallway. When the officer knocked on the bedroom door, sounds of rushing around were reportedly heard inside.

An African American man eventually opened the door slowly. As the door was opened, the officer noticed that the room was filled with a thick haze of smoke alleged to have been from Marijuana. Another Caucasian man inside the room was allegedly observed extending his arm towards a bed that was on the floor.

When both men exited the room, the Caucasian man reportedly had his right hand behind his back. The officer grabbed his hand and reportedly located a lit marijuana cigarette. The officer then attempted to place the man under arrest but he resisted by turning his back to the wall and throwing his arms almost striking the officer according to the report. The two other officers assisted and were able to handcuff him.

Once the man was taken to a police vehicle outside, the officer entered the room where he reportedly noticed numerous items including multiple electronic scales, a small bag allegedly containing methamphetamine sitting on top of a semi-automatic pistol magazine, plastic bags containing marijuana, multiple cell phones and sim cards, razor blades, and a hypodermic needle.

Ryan Noel, 25 of Altoona

When police interviewed the arrested man, he reportedly stated that he lived at the residence and that he rents the room police found him in. The man was later found to have $620 in small denomination bills in his pocket that is consistent with narcotic sales according to the report.

After the man was transported to the Altoona Police Department, he was reportedly asked to provide his name. The man informed officers that his name was Shawn. He was then placed in a holding cell while his name was processed.

It was at this time that authorities reportedly found that the photo attached to the name provided did not match the man in custody. When questioned about his name, the man in custody refused to provide his correct name and reportedly asked for a lawyer. However, he shortly thereafter told an officer that he was 25-year-old Ryan Noel. His name was confirmed after processing.

A search warrant later executed on the residence yielded numerous items including 1.5 pounds of Marijuana, 5 grams of methamphetamine, a bag containing 1 gram of heroin, 3 handguns, 9mm ammunition, extra magazines for one of the handguns, lots of sandwich and Ziploc bags for packaging the drugs, and multiple electronic scales and digital devices. All items were reportedly recovered from Noel’s bedroom.

A 9mm Ruger was located on Noel’s bed under a pillow where he had been allegedly seen by the officer reaching for as the door opened. A Taurus .45 caliber handgun and a SCCY 9mm pistol were also recovered from the room. When submitted into evidence, both guns came back as reported stolen.

According to the report, the owner of the Taurus .45 caliber handgun reclaimed the weapon and informed authorities that the gun was stolen in a large burglary that occurred at the owner’s home where multiple firearms had been stolen. The SCCY 9mm pistol had been reported stolen out of Waynesboro, GA.

A criminal record check performed on Noel revealed four offenses that he had plead or was found guilty to. Noel is facing multiple charges including receiving stolen property, possession of prohibited firearms, possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, resisting arrest, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, and false identification to a law enforcement officer.