Man facing multiple charges in abuse of infant

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lawrence Township Police Department say a 24-year-old Clearfield man is facing multiple child abuse charges.

Police say the incident took place on the 1100 block of Willow Drive in Clearfield on December 6th. Children and Youth Services (CYS) reported the child abuse of an infant to police.

According to police, faculty at Penn Highlands Pediatrics Clearfield discovered the infant had multiple fractures in their right leg. The infant was then taken into foster care.

Further examination was done at UPMC Children’s Hospital where another fracture was discovered in the infant’s left leg, along with healing rib fractures.

Police continued to investigate this incident and found that 24-year-old John Uceda-Drumm allegedly grabbed the infant by the torso multiple times, fracturing ribs and roughly moving the infant’s legs while changing their diaper, causing multiple fractures in both legs.

Police say Uceda-Drumm is currently housed at the Clearfield County Jail. Uceda-Drumm is facing charges of aggravated assault, endangering Welfare of Children, and other misdemeanor offenses.