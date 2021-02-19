Man facing felony charge after yelling at, hitting police

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A St. Marys man is facing a felony assault charge after police say he hit an officer in the chest.

Nathan Suranofsky, 27, is accused of assaulting a police officer on Feb. 12 after a call for a disturbance, according to charges filed by St. Marys police. Officers knocked on Suranofsky’s 329 South Michael Street apartment door where they said loud music, and crashes could be heard.

Suranofsky opened the door, but then closed it and could be heard yelling inside. When officers asked him to step outside the apartment to talk, Suranofsky reportedly unlocked the door and stepped out, but started screaming and hit an officer in the chest. He then struggled with officers as they tried to arrest him.

Suranofsky now faces a felony aggravated assault charge along with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He remains free on an unsecured $10,000 bond with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Mar. 16.