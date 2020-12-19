Man facing drug charges after alleged meth deal

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hyndman man has been arrested after police say he sold methamphetamine to an informant in March.

Jordan Kiser, 21, allegedly communicated with a police informant, where the two arranged for Kiser to sell the informant $200 worth of meth.

The two met at a Sheetz in Claysburg where the drug deal took place, according to police. Kiser has been charged with the delivery and possession of methamphetamine.

Kiser currently has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 4 of 2021.

THE LATEST