Man facing charges after breaking into Penn State fraternity house

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is facing charges after police say he broke into the Theta Chi fraternity house Sunday.

According to the criminal complaint, a resident of the fraternity house called police when he heard banging and heard people going through rooms when the resident was supposed to be the only person in the house.

Police say Valentine Stolte, 19, of Glenside, Pennsylvania, was found on the 2nd floor with objects in his hands. When ordered to show his hands, police say Stolte began running, before being taken down by an officer.

According to police, Stolte took a Fossil watch, valued at $100, a custom knife, and a gold crossed swords pin, both valued at $10.

When speaking with Stolte, police say they smelled alcohol in his breath and he had bloodshoot and watery eyes.

Polise say Stolte entered the house by removing a grate and a board from a basement window.

Stolte is being charged with burglary, criminal tresspass, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, disorderly conduct, and underage drinking.