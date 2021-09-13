Police: Man faces firearms, narcotics charges in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One man is facing firearms and narcotics charges in Clearfield County after Clearfield Borough Police initiated a traffic stop Saturday, Sept. 11.

The traffic stop, along S. 2nd Street, was originally for a traffic violation. However, while conducting the stop, officers found the male to be in possession of a firearm and narcotics.

An investigation is currently ongoing, and charges will be filed in the future, according to police.