Man faces drug charges after Bedford County officials conduct operation

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is facing drug charges, including delivery resulting in death, after an operation was conducted by officials in Bedford County.

Bedford County District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts said that Tyler Price, Bedford Borough, was at his residence when he was taken into custody without incident. Two separate complaints were filed by The Bedford County Drug Task Force, Office of the Attorney General and Bedford Borough Police Department whom then obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Price faces charges of drug delivery resulting in death, criminal conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility.

Price currently resides in Bedford County Correctional Facility and has a monetary bail value set at $200,000.

The Office of the District Attorney, the Bedford County Drug Task Force and Bedford Police Department. Pennsylvania State Police assisted in the apprehension.