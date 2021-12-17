Man faces charges after burglarizing Blair County residence, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is facing charges after state police say he broke into a Blair County residence and had items from the residence in his truck.

At about 10:34 a.m. on Wednesday Dec. 15 state police arrived at a home on Sandbank Road in Antis Township for a report of a possible active burglary. The home was adapted for overnight accommodations, according to the criminal complaint.

When police arrived at the property, there was a black Ford F-150 that was parked in the driveway. While waiting for additional state police, Erich Wagner, 43, of Fallentimber exited the residence.

Erich Wagner, 43, of Fallentimber mug

After he was put into custody, he kept saying that he knew that he should not have been at the property, according to police. State police could also see items in the truck that belonged to the residence.

Wagner faces felony charges of burglary and also criminal trespassing. He is currently housed in Blair County jail awaiting a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 21 and has a monetary bail value of $50,000.