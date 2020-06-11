Local man charged with attempted homicide after shooting at two police officers

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to the Gant Daily, a man is facing attempted homicide charges after shooting at two police officers during a traffic stop.

State Police say 25 year old Quintin Titus from Lock Haven led officers on that chase around 1 a.m. this morning after trying to pull him over.

Titus allegedly shot at the police cruiser during the chase.

Two troopers, John Bacher IV and Derek Southern were inside, but were unharmed.

The chase ended when Titus lost control of the vehicle, ran from the scene, and was taken into custody a short time later on Blanchard street in Osceola Mills.

Titus now faces a slew of charges and multiple counts of attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer.

The Gant Daily adds that Titus is currently being held in the Clearfield County Jail on his charges, and was denied bail. He’s scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. June 17.