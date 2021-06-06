Man drowns at Somerset County swimming hole, police say

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said a Pittsburgh man drowned at a local swimming hole Sunday afternoon.

State Police at Somerset responded to a report of a drowning accident at a swimming hole located at the 1500 block of Cottage Lane of Paint Township close to 1 p.m.

Jeremiah Thomson, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the PSP Somerset press release.

Somerset 911 said crews from Scalp Level, Conemaugh Township, Northern Ambulance, Shanksville and Windber were on scene in addition to the Somerset County Water Rescue Team.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.