Man dies from injuries after dirtbike stunt in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Woodland man has died due to injuries he sustained after trying to jump his dirtbike Sunday afternoon.

Police report that 27-year-old Nicholas Casher tried to jump his dirtbike on Oct. 10 off of Old Erie Pike in Boggs Township. When landing, he crashed the dirtbike and suffered blunt force trauma to his head. He was flown to Allegheny General Hospital for his injuries.

On Oct. 11, Casher fell victim to the injuries to his head and was pronounced dead at Allegheny General. The death has been ruled accidental.