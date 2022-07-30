HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man died Saturday afternoon after jumping off a cliff near Weaver Falls, at Raystown Lake Saxton Volunteer Fire Company confirmed.

Saxton Assistant Fire Chief Ronnie Jenkins confirmed the death of the out-of-state man, describing him to be about 35 years old.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Bedford County emergency dispatch received a 911 call around 2 p.m. regarding a man who jumped off a cliff and didn’t come back up. Jenkins said he was the first to the scene on a boat with divers. He said his team then recovered the man’s body shortly after.