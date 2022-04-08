SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is dead after he attempted to pass a vehicle and ended up hitting another on head one in Somerset County on Wednesday, state police said.

Matthew Gindlesperger, 38, of Berlin tried to pass a car while driving east in his 1998 Jeep Cherokee at the top of a hill on Mud Pike Street in Brothersvalley Township on Wednesday, April 6. Gindlesperger tried to hit the brakes when he saw a Ford F-350 traveling in the other lane but ended up hitting it head on, state police said.

The Jeep spun and came to a rest in both lanes of the road while the Ford came to a stop on the shoulder of the road.

According to the report , first responders pronounced Gindlesperger dead at the scene after extricating him from his Jeep. State police noted in the report that he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver of the Ford also had to be extricated and was sent to Somerset Hospital by ambulance with suspected injuries.

Berlin Volunteer Fire Department, Berlin Area Ambulance, Somerset Ambulance, AirMedCare, Friednes Collision assisted Pennsylvania State Police Somerset at the scene.