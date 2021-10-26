Man crashes stolen truck into structure after allegedly having 20 beers in Cambria Co.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police arrested a man from Arkansas after he allegedly stole a truck in Blair County, drove it to a bar in Cambria County and then crashed it into a concrete brick structure Sunday.

Isaac McEntire, 31, stole a 2021 black Ram 3500 truck from the 700 block of Penn Avenue in Logan Township and drove it to an unspecified bar in Cambria County, according to state police in Ebensburg.

After McEntire left the bar, he continued straight at a turn on SR 53, Gallitzin Township, causing him to go off the roadway and down an embankment. Police reported he traveled approximately 80 yards, struck a ditch and then went air born into a concrete structure and continued to travel through it. He came to a rest on the north end of the structure in the embanked area.

McEntire admitted to police he drank 20 beers at the bar.

He was sent to UPMC Altoona as a precautionary assessment, and a passenger of the truck, who was also drunk, faced only minor injuries.

Charges are to be filed through Magisterial District Judge John Prebish Jr.