Man crashes car, runs from scene after police chase

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hastings man was arraigned after state police in Cambria County say he fled from an attempted traffic stop and crashed his vehicle.

Police attempted to perform a traffic stop on Adam N. Lewis, 42, on Jan. 26 at 2:25 p.m. after they noticed Lewis had an expired inspection and emissions stickers. Lewis then tried to flee the scene, continuing onto Route 22 eastbound and Munster Rd., where he crashed into a utility pole.

Lewis fled on foot into an agricultural area while his passenger remained in the vehicle and at the scene. His passenger was transported to UPMC Altoona for his injuries, according to the charges filed.

Troopers found a jar containing suspected crystal methamphetamine, three glass pipes indictive of methamphetamine use and five syringes. Lewis was found hiding under branches and debris in a wooded hillside at 3:20 p.m when he was taken into custody.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 9.