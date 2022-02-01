Man convicted of strangling infant found dead in Rockview prison cell

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WKBN) – A Lawrence County man convicted of strangling an infant was found dead in his cell.

According to state prison authorities, Christopher Kennedy, 42, was found unresponsive in his cell Jan. 28 at SCI Rockview. He was given immediate life-saving care and then taken to a local hospital where he died.

Kennedy was serving an 18 to 36-year sentence for murder. He was convicted of strangling a newborn child delivered by a teenage girl he sexually assaulted,

The girl was 15 years old when she gave birth in October 2017.

Investigators say Kennedy sealed the baby in a plastic bag with concrete inside and put the body in a safe.

The baby was discovered after the teen went to the hospital following complications related to the birth.

Kennedy’s official cause of death will be determined by the Centre County Coroner’s Office.