Man charged with writing $4K in bad checks to gun shop

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is accused of writing bad checks to buy six handguns from a Duncansville gun shop.

James Preusser, 46, wrote about $4,000 worth of worthless checks to buy six guns from Allegheny Trade Company between late August and mid-December, according to charges filed by Duncansville police.

Preusser was given an opportunity to make good on the checks in late December but police contend he never did. Preusser wrote the checks out to get three Glock 17s, a Glock 45, a Glock 48 and a Sig Sauer 365, police noted.

One check, for about $150, was for general merchandise at the gun shop.

Preusser is now charged with six counts each of felony theft by deception and receiving stolen property along with misdemeanor counts of bad checks, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.

Preusser was released Wednesday on an unsecured bond after his arraignment by Magisterial District Judge Paula Aigner. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23.