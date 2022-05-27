JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Brookville man is facing charges after police say he inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl.

Oswaldo Romero-Posadas, 54, is accused of touching his girlfriends daughter in their Punxsutawney home in January 2020. The girl reportedly told a therapist of the encounter in August 2021 and later talked to a Children’s Advocacy Center member in September 2021.

She claimed Romero-Posadas had touched her under her clothing after he offered to give her a massage on the living room floor of her mothers home. She told him to stop but he continued to touch her moments later. She then got up off of the floor and left the room to which he told her to not tell her mother.

The girl also told authorities she began having verbal arguments with her mother and went to stay with her grandmother and aunt and uncle for several months. The girls mother was later told of Romero-Posadas’s actions but did not believe it, according to police.

The mother then reportedly paid for a polygraph examiner to question her daughter and boyfriend. The girl said she passed the test but Romero-Posadas was not questioned because he claimed he did not know what a lie was. Romero-Posadas soon after left Punxsutawney after the girl said her mother bought him a plane ticket to Denver Colorado.

Police say they were notified on Feb. 23 that Romero-Posadas had a warrant from Immigration and Customs Enforcement for his deportation. He was later found on May 17 back at the girl’s mothers home in Punxsutawney where he was arrested.

Romero-Posadas was charged with indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and corruption of minors. His preliminary arraignment is scheduled for June 9.