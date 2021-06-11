Man charged for threatening woman with gun in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing charges after police say he held a gun to a woman’s head to demand she tell him who she was cheating on him with.

According to Lawrence Township police, Ralph Best, 59 of Woodland threatened the woman with a .22 caliber revolver that he had taken from a holster on her hip during the incident. Best reportedly accused the woman of cheating on him and repeatedly demanded she give him their names.

Best handed the revolver back to the woman after she asked for it back. However, the altercation continued as Best kept demanding the woman give him names. The revolver then reportedly discharged in the woman’s hand when Best attempted to get it back.

Police say Best exclaimed he was shot and grabbed his right leg. The woman told him to let her see it so she could help but Best reportedly left the residence and drove off.

Best is charged with several felonies, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and illegal possession of a firearm. His bail was set Friday at $50,000 cash and his preliminary hearing is slated for June 16.