CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was arrested after state police say he stalked and made threatening phone calls to a woman.

Jerry Gardner, 47, of Howard, harassed and called the woman several times while she was staying at her mother’s home along Jacksonville Road in Marion Township, according to Rockview State Police. On Saturday, Feb. 26, Gardner reportedly called her while she was running errands and threatened her saying “I know you’re not home, come home or I’ll kill you.”

The woman then returned to the residence where Gardner continued to threaten to kill her. She later told police the call ended and Gardner then pulled into the driveway in his vehicle.

Soon after, he reportedly left the driveway. Troopers said the woman called Gardner asking him what he was doing and he replied “you are f****** lucky you are home, or I would have killed you.”

A few hours later, police were contacted after he continued to call her. State police said Gardner called the woman 8 times during the incident.

Gardner is facing misdemeanor charges including terroristic threats, stalking, simple assault, and harassment. He was released from the Centre County Prison on $10,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 9.