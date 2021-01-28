Man charged with theft of gun safe now accused of stealing woman’s chainsaw, wristwatch

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man who is accused of helping steal a gun safe in Blair County is now facing additional charges involving a stolen chainsaw and wristwatch.

26-year-old Justin Brunner, of New Enterprise, was charged Monday in Blair County with felony and misdemeanor counts that include burglary and theft for the Jan. 21 break-in of a Freedom Township home. Brunner and 27-year-old Giuseppe Amato allegedly hauled away a gun safe along with $2,200 in jewelry.

Brunner was arraigned on that case Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday morning he was arraigned on charges in Huntingdon County in connection with the December 3 theft of a Stihl chainsaw.

According to charges filed by state police in Orbisonia District Court, Brunner is alleged to have stolen the chainsaw and a G-Shock wristwatch from a woman when he was at her home in Coalmont Borough to help her get ready to move.

After Brunner left the home around 3 p.m. to drive to Robertsdale, a neighbor of the woman called her to say she saw Brunner walk into the woman’s garage and take the chainsaw.

The woman drove to Robertsdale and confronted Brunner, who eventually returned the chainsaw. She then discovered a watch was missing from her home. After sending Brunner a message, he told her, “I’ll toss it out the window when I drive through,” according to charges filed by state police.

Troopers also noted that Brunner contacted another man about buying the watch for $60, and the man contacted the Coalmont Borough woman thereafter. The watch was later returned to the woman after she reportedly gave the man $60 to buy it off Brunner.

Brunner remains in jail with bail set at $50,000 in the Blair County gun safe case and $10,000 in the Huntingdon County chainsaw case.