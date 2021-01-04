Man charged with theft from vehicles after stealing $255 cash, Sheetz gift cards

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A St. Marys man is facing multiple theft charges after police say he stole cash, change, Sheetz gift cards, and cigarettes from over a dozen vehicles.

30-year-old Damian Annis reportedly entered multiple vehicles in the area of Upper Cherry Road and Frey Road between November 11 and December 9, 2020. There, he removed approximately $255 in cash along with other items that included Sheetz gift cards that he later redeemed.

When police spoke with Annis on December 21 about the incidents, he allegedly confessed to the thefts. Annis is now facing 13 misdemeanor counts of theft from a motor vehicle.

