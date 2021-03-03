Man charged with terroristic threats after pointing gun at woman

Local News

by: WTAJ Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is facing charges after he threatened a woman with a gun, according to Lawrence Township police.

The incident occurred at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night when police arrived at a home on Riverview Road for a domestic incident. Through their investigation, police discovered that 64-year-old Gilbert Frame reportedly pointed a handgun at a woman and smashed a door. The woman was able to leave the home and call 911.

THE LATEST FROM WTAJ:

Frame was arrested and arraigned on charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss