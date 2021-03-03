Man charged with terroristic threats after pointing gun at woman

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is facing charges after he threatened a woman with a gun, according to Lawrence Township police.

The incident occurred at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night when police arrived at a home on Riverview Road for a domestic incident. Through their investigation, police discovered that 64-year-old Gilbert Frame reportedly pointed a handgun at a woman and smashed a door. The woman was able to leave the home and call 911.

Frame was arrested and arraigned on charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.