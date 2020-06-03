Man charged with strangulation, jumped on hood as woman drove away

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Clearfield have charged a Philipsburg man for strangulation and harrassment after he jumped onto the hood of a woman’s car while she was driving to get away from him.

Steven Kelley, 40, was charged after allegedly punching and choking a female victim before following her out of the house on Decatur Street on May 28, 2020.

Kelley reportedly jumped on the hood of the car and held on as the woman drove away. She tells police that she finally stopped the car at which point Kelley got off the hood and tried to damage the left rearview mirror.

Kelley has been charged with strangulation, simple assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and harassment.