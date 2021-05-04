Man charged with stealing $13k in tools, car from garage

BAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in Blair County Prison on burglary and related charges after police say he broke into a garage and stole $13,000 in tools and equipment along with a customer’s car.

Video surveillance reportedly captured Robert Vogel Jr., 48, walking around Mike’s Garage on 3722 Sixth Avenue at about 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Police indicated Vogel tried breaking into the garage through the wall of an unlocked bathroom that is accessible from the outside of the building.

A large, storefront plate-glass window was broken in the burglary and once inside, Vogel stole tools, equipment and the keys to a 2007 Nissan Sentra belonging to a customer.

Vogel then stole the car and he was reportedly found passed out behind the wheel of the Sentra the next morning on the 200 block of E. Walnut Avenue. The car was filled with various items from the burglary and he then tried giving police a fake name.

Vogel, who is homeless, was arraigned late Monday afternoon with his bail set at $50,000 cash.

