Man charged with stealing handguns, bank card from home

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in jail on charges he stole three handguns from a home on the 900 block of First Avenue.

42-year-old Richard Wertz allegedly stole the handguns between early December and early January, according to Altoona police charges. The handguns worth a total of $929, included a .40 semi-automatic pistol, a .38 caliber revolver, and a .22 caliber revolver.

Along with the handguns, Wertz allegedly stole a bank card from the home and attempted to use it four times to put money in his bank account. One of the attempts for $100 was successful while three were caught and rejected, police noted.

The home is reportedly owned by a relative of a woman who police say helped Wertz steal the guns and bank card. Charges are also pending against her according to police.

