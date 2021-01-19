Man charged with stealing gun from truck

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is in jail after police say he stole a gun from inside a truck that he had loaded up with the owner’s belongings.

27-year-old Joseph Gregory was arrested Monday at about 10 a.m. after he showed up at a home on the 100 block of Clearfield Street and stole a Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver that was under the front seat of a pickup truck he was rummaging through, according to charges filed by Clearfield police.

Gregory was in the truck when police arrived and he allegedly had loaded the bed of the truck and a trailer with the homeowner’s belongings. He’s facing numerous felony and misdemeanor charges that include theft by unlawful taking, recieving stolen property, and theft from a motor vehicle.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for January 27.