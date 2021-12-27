Man charged with stealing from cars, apartment building in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was arrested in Altoona on Christmas Eve after police say he stole various monetary items from vehicles in the city.

Anthony J. Gottlieb, 33, was taken into custody on Friday, Dec. 24 after he was found in the parking lot of J&P Auto Mart along Pleasant Valley Blvd. Officers were searching the area due to a report of a man wearing a black hoodie and jeans carrying a tan backpack who took items from a vehicle parked in a driveway along Logan Avenue, according to the Altoona Police Department.

A woman who reported the incident told police the man had attempted to enter her vehicle but then entered another that was across her driveway. He then reportedly fled the driveway after being confronted by the woman.

Gottlieb was found to be wearing the same clothes as the reported suspect and also had an arrest warrant stemming from a separate incident that occurred on Dec. 18 involving stolen security cameras from an elevator at the IDA Towers along 12th Street. The cameras were reportedly valued at over $400.

Police located the described backpack at the scene along with a large blue coat and a grey zip lock bag. While taking inventory of the collected belongings, several stolen items were located including gift cards, bank cards, receipts, cash, a wallet, several lottery tickets and nine envelopes containing $100 bills. Three broken glass smoking devices along with a lighter and a ziplock stamp bag were also found in the backpack, according to police.

When police spoke to the victims of the stolen items, it was revealed that Gottlieb had reportedly entered and stolen from numerous vehicles across the city.

Gottlieb was arrested and charged in early February for violating a PFA by sending multiple text messages and kicking in the front door of a woman who filed the order against him.

Gottlieb is facing a slew of misdemeanor charges including theft from a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, loitering and prowling at night time, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief.

He is currently in Blair County Prison on $125,000 total bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5.