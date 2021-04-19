Man charged with stealing woman’s debit card, jewelry

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County man is facing felony charges after he reportedly stole a woman’s debit card and other personal belongings.

Police say 22-year-old Carter Stull of Salisbury obtained the debit card from the woman’s residence on Feb. 14 and used it without her consent. He reportedly accessed her phone in order to obtain the card’s PIN number.

It is also alleged that Stull stole other personal items from the home including jewelry.

He now faces multiple charges including computer theft, accessing a device for fraud, theft by deception, theft by unlawful taking, recieving stolen property, and disorderly conduct.