Man charged with starting fire in Clearfield hotel room

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is in the Clearfield County Jail and facing charges after police say he started a fire at the Super 8 Hotel Thursday morning.

The Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Company responded to an automatic fire alarm at the hotel along the Clearfield Shawville Hwy around 3 a.m. Lawrence Township Police and Engine 5 arrived to find a sprinkler activated inside a room with water flowing out. Members were able to gain access to the control room and shut down the water flow.

The room was reportedly being rented by Aaron Schmitt and he started a fire by lighting papers in the bathroom. Police say they found Schmitt’s cat on the bed in the flooded room and later found Schmitt in the hotel’s office on the phone.

When confronted by police, he reportedly began to fight with officers. Schmitt is now facing charges involving attempted arson, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.