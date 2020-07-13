Man charged with shooting and killing dog

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Roaring Spring man is in custody after killing a dog and making terroristic threats to a woman on Sunday, according to police.

Blaize Mock, 22, was taken into custody and is waiting for an arraignment at Blair County jail. Police said that at 9:30 p.m. Mock became angry at his German Shepard puppy for urinating in the house. Mock dragged the puppy out of the house and began to choke it.

The victim, a 21-year-old female, was holding her and Mock’s 10-month-old child when she ran over to Mock to attempt to stop him from harming the animal. The victim’s own dog, a husky mix named Teegan, was following close behind.



According to the police report, Mock threatened the victim that he had a gun. The victim told Mock that he couldn’t shoot a puppy for urinating in the house. Police said that Mock replied with “Okay, fine then. I’ll shoot this one,” then shot three rounds from a 9 mm handgun into the victim’s dog, killing it.



Mock is being charged with cruelty to animals, endangering the welfare of a child, terroristic threats, simple assault, endangering another person, disorderly conduct and harassment.