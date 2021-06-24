Man charged with sexually assaulting teenager in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Westmoreland County man is charged with felony counts of statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors for an alleged incident that occurred at a Jefferson County camp in 2020.

Justin Domiano, 31, is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl while her family was at a campground in August of 2020. According to the criminal complaint, the girl claims that Domiano would let her and her brother, 14, consume alcohol while hanging out at his camp.

On the day of the alleged incident, the teenagers were drinking at Domiano’s camp when the girl and her brother got drunk. Domiano sent her brother back to the family’s camp and asked the girl to stay the night. On that night, the two engaged in sexual intercourse.

Along with the felony counts, Domiano is also charged with a misdemeanor of furnishing a minor with alcohol. Domiano posted 10% of his $50,000 bail and awaits his preliminary hearing, July 6.