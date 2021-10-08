Man charged with sexually assaulting a child in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Coalport man faces numerous charges after state police said he sexually assaulted a juvenile.

State police responded to a home in Coalport Borough on Sept. 25 where a girl under the age of 16 informed them that Thomas Woodworth, 43, had inappropriate sexual contact with her.

The child was later interviewed on Oct. 1 by the Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield where she revealed that Woodworth had inappropriately touched her. She also stated that Woodworth exposed his genitals to her while driving a vehicle during the weekend of July 2 and July 4.

Woodworth was later interviewed at the Clearfield state police barracks on the same day where he reportedly admitted to certain allegations made by the child. He also provided her alcoholic beverages around the time of both incidents, according to state police.

Woodworth was charged with felony aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16-years-old, indecent assault, corruption of minors, furnishing liquor to a minor and indecent exposure.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27.