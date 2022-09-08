BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hyndman man is facing a slew of charges after he was accused of sending sexually inappropriate messages to an underage girl and giving vapes and alcohol to her friends.

Anthony Troutman, 30, of Hyndman.

On April 5, state police in Bedford were informed of messages sexual in nature being sent to a girl from Anthony Troutman, 30. He was accused of asking the girl inappropriate questions about her and her boyfriend’s relationship.

Troutman reportedly asked about sexual acts she and her boyfriend may have performed and also said “If you want to learn a thing or 2 I’ll show you but I don’t want you snitching on me.”

The girl was later questioned by troopers about Troutman’s messages where she claimed he made her feel uncomfortable when he spoke to her about sexual things, according to the criminal complaint.

Troutman’s online and social media accounts were then accessed by state police where they found group chats and several conversations with the girl and her friends, according to court documents. Along with sexual messages, troopers also reportedly found discussions where Troutman offered to get vapes and alcohol to the underage kids.

The juveniles were later questioned on July 19 where they confirmed Troutman provided and allowed them to use alcohol, vapes and marijuana.

State police also learned about further incidents that occurred between the girl and Troutman. On April 7, he was accused of laying on the girl’s bed while she was on a Zoom call with her boyfriend. Troutman allegedly laid his head on her stomach and then touched her under her clothing, according to charges filed.

A friend of the victim also told police he saw Troutman come into her bedroom during a Facetime call. He was then allegedly seen laying next to her and rubbing her leg.

Troutman is charged with several felony and misdemeanor counts including unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children and other related charges.

He was arraigned on Sept. 7 and placed in Bedford County Prison on $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.