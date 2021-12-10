Man charged with sending child porn over Facebook, Google

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Northern Cambria man was charged with sending child pornography after police say they received tips after photos and videos were uploaded to online platforms.

The Southwest Computer Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant Friday on a home belonging to Jason Douthit, 43, where his cell phone containing multiple pornographic files was seized, according to police.

Authorities were first notified in August when the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from Google that an explicit video was uploaded to its file storage service by a user account belonging to Douthit. The video reportedly depicted a compilation of infants being sexually assaulted.

In November, the Task Force was alerted by Facebook after they discovered that Douthit under the alias Jay Spears had sent child pornography through the social media’s messenger service. Police say Douthit possessed two separate Facebook accounts using the same identity.

Douthit was subsequently located at his residence along Cherry Ridge Terrace in Northern Cambria. During the search of his home, police say Douthit admitted to possessing the pornographic files and sending them to individuals over the internet.

At least 10 images and videos were reportedly located on Douthit’s cell phone, one involving an infant.

Douthit faces ten felony counts of child pornography, four felony counts of disseminating photos and films of child sexual acts and a felony criminal use of a communication facility charge.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21.