ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Braddock man is facing charges after state police said he sold meth to an informant in Altoona.

Sean Castaphney, 26, was charged with three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver along with two felony charges involving criminal use of a communication facility and prohibited possession of a firearm. He was released on $100,000 bail.

According to state police, Castaphney sold the informant an ounce of methamphetamine for $300 at a home along 5th Avenue in Altoona on Aug. 22. The informant reportedly gave troopers a plastic bag containing the meth.

Castaphney was then seen leaving the home wearing a green fanny pack and getting into the back passenger seat of a sedan. State police later stopped the vehicle and arrested Castaphney.

Troopers searched the car and found the fanny pack and a black semi-automatic handgun under the front passenger seat in front of where Castaphney was sitting, according to court documents. Plastic bags containing methamphetamine and heroin were reportedly found inside the pack.

The home along 5th Avenue was also searched where meth and heroin were found in the upstairs bathroom along with packaging material, scales and the money used by the informant, according to state police.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 30.