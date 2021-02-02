Man charged with selling meth to informant, items seized from home

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man accused of selling ounces of methamphetamine to a state police informant is now in jail after police say a search of his home turned up 1 to 2 pounds of methamphetamine, cash, and guns.

45-year-old Scott Moyer, of Mapleton Depot, reportedly sold ounces of meth to the informant on four different occasions since late October. The informant would conduct the purchases inside Moyer’s residence most often in the garage where he kept the drugs and money in a safe, according to police.

A search warrant was executed at the residence on February 1 where Moyer reportedly confessed to state police having sold the meth and informed that 1 to 2 pounds of it along with $7,000 to $8,000 in cash are stored inside the safe in the garage.

The methamphetamine, cash and packaging material were seized from the residence along with multiple loaded firearms including an AR-15 style rifle. Moyer is facing numerous felony and misdemeanor charges including manufacturing, delivery, and possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned Tuesday and is now awaiting a preliminary scheduled for February 10.