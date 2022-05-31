CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man has been charged with rape and statutory sexual assault of a child after police say he had sex with a 12-year-old girl.

Jonathan Maines, 23, had a brief sexual encounter with the minor in early January at his home along Reed Street, according to Clearfield Borough police. Authorities were first notified in March when they received a report about the assault and were informed of a picture that was being sent to others through Snap Chat allegedly of Maines and the girl lying on a bed.

Another juvenile was soon after questioned about the photo and claimed she did not know either of them. She then admitted to police she was at Maines home at the time of the incident and claimed she did not know who took the photo. The juvenile also denied that Maines had sex with the girl.

Police later spoke with the 12-year-old girl who was reportedly hesitant to talk about the incident and very upset. She then told police she was at Maines home around 9 or 9:30 p.m. and was lying on a couch with him when he started kissing her.

During her emotional interview with police, the girl claimed Maines then took her cloths off and started to assault her. She said she was able to push Maines away after she asked him to stop several times.

Police were also given screen shots of a conversation between Maines and another Juvenile where he allegedly admitted to knowing the girls age but said she is “cute.”

Maines faces several felony charges including rape of child, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and corruption of minors.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 8.