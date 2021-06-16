Man charged with kidnapping, rape of woman asking for ride

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County man is facing felony charges Wednesday after state police say he kidnaped and raped a woman by threatening her with a knife.

Gary Wright, 38, reportedly picked the woman up in Cumberland, Maryland on June 8 after she posted a story on Snapchat saying she needed a ride to Morgantown, West Virginia.

Wright instead drove the woman to his camper in Elk Lick Township. The woman reportedly spent some time at his camper before asking to be taken to Morgantown. It was at this point Wright became angry and started yelling at her.

According to state police, Wright pulled the woman back by her hair and strangled her by wrapping his arm around her neck when she opened the camper door to leave. The woman then freed herself by biting Wright on his arm. However, Wright reportedly raped the woman after he forced her to remove her clothing.

Wright then raped the woman a second time the following day where he threatened her with a knife by displaying the blade to her and saying that he would kill her.

Troopers reportedly located the woman and Wright at his camper on June 12 after her friends requested they check on her. The woman was transported to UPMC Somerset for medical treatment.

Wright was arrested and placed in the Somerset County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing. He’s facing numerous charges including felony rape, sexual assault, indecent assault, kidnapping to facilitate a felony, kidnapping to inflict injury and terror, terroristic threats and strangulation.