CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A California man is facing multiple felony charges for the kidnapping and assault of a woman during a road trip across the country.

Cresson Township police were called to a Sheetz store along Admiral Peary Highway on March 21 at 6:28 p.m. for a woman who was dropped off by a man she said assaulted her. The woman told police she lived with her mother in Michigan and said she has been traveling with David Springer, 51, of Alturas, CA, who she had been dating.

The woman said Springer punched and choked her several times at gas stations and truck stops during the trip and was holding her against her will according to a criminal complaint. She also claimed Springer told her he would kill her.

Police said the woman had two black eyes that were swelled shut and later learned she had bleeding and fractures from her eyes, according to charges filed. She was initially sent to UPMC Altoona for treatment but was later transferred to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh for higher care.

Springer was reportedly seen on security camera video at the Sheetz store pumping gas. Police described his vehicle as a white Ford four-door truck with an extended cab and an out-of-state license plate. The woman was also seen in the video leaving the truck but Springer left without pursuing her.

During phone calls with the woman’s mother, she told police her daughter suffers from a rare neurological disease that affects her memory and cognitive skills. She also said her daughter was last seen at her home on March 11 and left after a Michigan sheriff’s department was called about her being assaulted.

Police say Springer was placed on Megan’s Law list in Modoc County in California and had arrest warrants in Oregon and California.

Springer was arraigned Wednesday and is being held at Cambria County Prison on $100,000 bail. He faces several felony and misdemeanor charges including aggravated assault, kidnapping, strangulation, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11.