Man charged with inappropriately touching young girl

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Brookville man has been charged with indecent assault after police say he inappropriately touched a young girl.

The incident reportedly occurred on January 27 when the girl visited the home of 35-year-old Mark Aharrah to play with his son. It was during this visit that Aharrah and the minor reportedly started tickling each other. The tickling then became indecent as Aharrah began touching the minor between her legs and chest over her clothing, according to Brookville police.

During a reported interview with a Child Advocacy Center member, the girl detailed that Aharrah touched her three times during the visit where he would reportedly grab her and pull her into a living room chair that he was sitting in and start tickling her.

Feeling uncomfortable, she reportedly left the residence an hour later and informed her parents of the incident.

When police interviewed Aharrah on February 3, he initially denied the incident but later reportedly admitted to having touched the minor as described. He was subsequently charged with corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent assault.