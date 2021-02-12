Man charged with indecent assault of juvenile girls

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing felony charges for inappropriately touching two girls, according to Sandy Township police.

The allegations first came to light in late September 2020 when Robert Marshall Jr., 30, was accused of touching the two girls, with one incident reported to have happened a few years prior.

When police questioned Marshall in January, he reportedly admitted to touching both girls over their clothing and said he preferred “youthful, but not mentally young girls,” Sgt. Rodney Fairman wrote in the charges filed in DuBois District Court.

Marshall is charged with two felony counts of corruption of minors and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age. He remains free with a preliminary hearing slated for Mar. 5.