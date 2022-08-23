BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after he was accused of helping juveniles brake into a concession stand at Canoe Creek State Park.

Christopher Balmer, 34, was charged with two felony counts of burglary and several misdemeanor charges including theft, receiving stolen property and corruption of minors. He was placed on $75,000 unsecured bail.

State police were sent to Jack’s Grubb Shack at Canoe Creek on Aug. 12 after the owner reported his business was broken into overnight. The owner told police multiple individuals were seen on security camera entering the stand and taking $400 in cash, $100 worth of food items and two power drills.

After the business owner posted the security camera images on Facebook, Balmer called state police on Aug. 13 and told them he was at the state park overnight on Aug. 11 through Aug. 12, according to court documents. He reportedly informed troopers he was with three juveniles that evening and believed they were involved. Balmer claimed he was not involved in the break in and told troopers he would tell the juveniles they needed to go speak to state police.

Later on Aug. 13, the juveniles spoke to troopers and claimed Balmer helped them break into the concession stand. The three said they went to the park and made a plan to break into the stand. Balmer then took the juveniles to Altoona to get a crowbar and returned to Canoe Creek where they used to tool to pry open a window to enter the stand, according to court documents.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

State police then spoke to Balmer where they questioned him about the bags of food and drinks they had. Balmer allegedly denied breaking into the concession stand and claimed they found the items. After troopers told Balmer they didn’t believe his story, he admitted to the break in and said he didn’t tell anyone because he was scared of getting in trouble, according to state police.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13.