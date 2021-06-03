Former Altoona man charged with having sexual relationship with minor

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Kentucky man is facing numerous felony charges after police discovered that he was having a sexual relationship with a minor.

Dewayne Johns, 33, was living in Altoona in 2015 when the incidents first occurred. According to police, Johns made sexual advances toward a 12-year-old girl who had periodically stayed at the residence he was living at. Johns and the minor reportedly ended up in a secret relationship where the two would have sexual intercourse 2 to 3 times a week for a year.

The relationship continued until Johns moved to Kentucky. The minor later visited Johns in Kentucky during holidays where the two reportedly had sexual relations on 3 different occasions.

In September 2020, Johns became the suspect of a sexual assault case in Kentucky. While being held in jail, Johns’s ex-wife revealed to Hopkinsville police his secret relationship with the minor in Altoona. The ex reportedly informed police that the minor told her over the phone about their relationship.

Johns later admitted to Altoona police about his relationship with the minor when he was interviewed in October 2020.

Johns is now facing 73 felony charges including rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and corruption of minors.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for June 16.